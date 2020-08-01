TAMPA, Fla. — Malfunction Junction is living up to the hype, especially now with a paint spill blocking a couple of lanes of traffic.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Interstate 275 just south of Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say a tractor-trailer carrying 15-20 five-gallon paint buckets shifted and spilled onto the interstate. The white paint spread across the inside travel lane, center and inside shoulder.
Crews have since responded -- and shut down those impacted lanes -- to clean up the mess.
It's not yet known when the lanes will reopen to traffic.
More: Real-time traffic information from 10Traffic
