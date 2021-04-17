Pair accused of stealing, burglarizing cars in the Tampa area

Ashley McCabe and Brian Martin are accused of sealing several cars from March 29 to April 12. Two remain missing.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man and woman are facing several charges for a string of car thefts and break-ins in the Tampa area, the sheriff's office says.

Ashley McCabe and Brian Martin, both 35, stole at least five cars and swiped items from several others during a period from March 29 to April 12 in Westchase, Odessa and Tampa, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

Three of the five stolen cars have been recovered. Those missing, the sheriff's office said, include a 2009 black Ford F-150 truck and a 2018 grey Honda Accord. The owner reportedly told authorities he left the keys to the car and his wallet inside.

The pair was spotted on April 13 sitting at a Wawa gas station in Town 'N' Country, the sheriff's office said. The two allegedly were inside a stolen Audi A-5 and rammed between a couple of patrol cars when deputies tried to make contact with them.

After a short chase, Martin was arrested. McCabe was in the passenger seat and taken into custody.

"While the criminal actions of this pair are undoubtedly infuriating, we also urge car owners to protect themselves from becoming a victim by simply locking their cars," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "These suspects were searching for easy targets and, sadly, there were plenty.

"We hope it serves as a warning to others to take, at most a couple of minutes, to remove valuables from their vehicles, and lock the doors before stepping away."

Anyone with information about the case or the missing cars is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.