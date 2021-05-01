Several injured after shooting in Palm River-Clair Mel area

Hillsborough deputies are investigating a shooting on the corner of 78th Street and Rideout Road.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a shooting in the Palm River area left several people injured Monday night.

Deputies were called to the parking lot of a barbershop on the corner of 78th Street and Rideout Road just before 9 p.m.

The sheriff's office says the shooting was not deadly and will provide more details later Tuesday morning.

