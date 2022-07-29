Firefighters investigate after Palmetto Beach home goes up in flames

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue is working to find out what caused a Palmetto Beach home to go up in flames early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded around 5:50 a.m. to reports of a fire at a home on Chapin Street near South 20th Street. They arrived to find a one-story home with smoke and flames through the roof.

The fire department says no one was inside the home after firefighters completed two searches.

