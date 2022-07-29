Firefighters investigate after Palmetto Beach home goes up in flames

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue is working to find out what caused a Palmetto Beach home to go up in flames early Friday morning.
Firefighters responded around 5:50 a.m. to reports of a fire at a home on Chapin Street near South 20th Street. They arrived to find a one-story home with smoke and flames through the roof.
The fire department says no one was inside the home after firefighters completed two searches.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.