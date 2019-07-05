TAMPA, Fla. — Noah McAdams’ parents are set to appear Tuesday morning in the Hillsborough County Courthouse to find out if they can continue to give their son natural remedies to fight his cancer instead of chemotherapy.

According to Florida law, when it’s a situation of life or death, the state can mandate medical treatment for a child.

For now, McAdams is in state custody but is being allowed to live with his grandparents. He’s only received one treatment and hasn’t gotten any since.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, a judge will decide whether Noah’s parents, Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland-Bell are within their legal rights to decline chemotherapy.

Noah McAdams was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia also known as ALL on April 4. It is one of the most common and survivable forms of childhood cancers. However, treatment could take years.

The family’s lawyer supports the parents in wanting to take a more holistic approach.

Up until this point, Bland-Bell says they’ve been treating him with CBD oil, fresh foods and Alkaline water.

If the judge decides the parents are within their legal rights, McAdams will go back with his parents.

