Parents worry about AC issues inside Hillsborough County elementary school

Marquetta Wilson says she was hoping the air conditioner at her son's school would be fixed over the summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Some parents of Turner/Bartels K-8 School students are worried about air conditioning problems when they send their kids off to school.

Marquetta Wilson's son is a third grader at the school. She says he had to deal with AC issues in the classroom for weeks.

“My son would come home and he’s like, 'Mom, it’s so hot in class, I can't focus sometimes because I’m sweaty and I’m thirsty,'" she said.

Wilson says a few days ago, they stopped by the school to meet her son's teacher for the upcoming academic year. She says her whole family was hot and sweating.

“It should be fixed. I don’t understand, we had all summer to get it fixed," Wilson said.

Wilson explains her biggest worry is her son feeling uncomfortable like last year.

“He was like, 'Mom, it's too hot in school. I can't do it,'" she said.

A representative with the school district says they are waiting for parts to come in for the school's air conditioning system. They say the delay in equipment has been caused by supply chain issues happening right now.

As a temporary fix, the district has added handlers and chillers inside the school. They noted the classroom environment is comfortable for students and staff when the temporary air conditioning is in place.

Despite the addition of handlers and coolers, some parents are still worried the classroom won't be cool enough, especially living in Florida.