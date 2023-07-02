Man wanted for deadly shooting, carjacking at Tampa gas station arrested, deputies say

He faces several charges, including murder and armed carjacking.

TAMPA, Fla. — The man wanted for a late-night deadly shooting and carjacking at a Shell gas station is now in custody, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

In a news release, deputies said 37-year-old Paul Williams II was arrested Monday and faces several charges, including first-degree murder and armed carjacking.

The deadly encounter happened on Feb. 4.

Deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to 6605 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. after a call about a shooting.

The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived at the scene they found one man had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigating deputies said they learned Williams shot the passenger in the vehicle and attacked the driver before driving away from the gas station in the driver's car, according to a news release.

"Helping people got my husband killed," Michael Fordyce said.

10 Tampa Bay spoke with Michael Fordyce, who said his husband, David Keeley, was the man shot and killed that night.

It was the couple's 16th wedding anniversary and they were with a friend when they were carjacked.

"We were ministering to the young man because he wanted to kill himself. We talked and I was never scared of this man," Fordyce said.

But things took a turn when he got in their car but decided he didn't want their help.

"We're coming up on the MLK exit and he said 'just get off here and I'll get out at the gas station.' I started to open the door and all sudden something bashed me in the side of the head. My ears were ringing, I couldn't see. I just saw stars and I heard them yelling," Fordyce said.

It all unfolded at pump four. One shot went through the window of the car while Fordyce stumbled out of the car. The next shot fired hit Keeley and then Williams sped off in their car.

"David got out of the car and said, 'I think he shot me.' Blood was gushing all over. He looked so scared and I said, 'David don't die on me please, I love you,'" Fordyce said.