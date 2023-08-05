Pedestrian seriously hurt in overnight hit-and-run; Hillsborough deputies searching for driver

Investigators are searching for a white Ford work van with front-end damage.

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — A pedestrian is in serious condition after an overnight hit-and-run crash in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office said. Now, deputies are working to find the driver responsible.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on West Waters Avenue in Town 'N' Country.

Deputies said the pedestrian was walking eastbound along the inside lane of West Waters Avenue between Royal Sand Circle and Hanley Road.

The person was then hit by a white Ford work van, according to a witness who said he narrowly missed hitting the pedestrian himself.

Surveillance video from nearby street cameras shows the van driver fleeing eastbound on West Waters Avenue after the crash, according to the sheriff's office. The van had front-end damage.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in surgery Saturday morning.

"We are actively investigating this case of reckless disregard for human safety, which has resulted in serious injuries. Our dedicated team is tirelessly working to bring the responsible individual to justice," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

"We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist us in our efforts. Your cooperation can make a significant difference in ensuring that those responsible for this heinous act are held accountable.”

