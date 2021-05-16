Pedestrian killed in crash on I-275

The 84-year-old Tampa woman was running across the highway when she was hit, troopers said.

TAMPA, Fla. — An 84-year-old woman was killed Saturday evening when an SUV crashed into her on Interstate 275, troopers said.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. just south of Fowler Avenue, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Troopers say the SUV, driven by a 43-year-old New York woman, was heading south on the highway when it hit the pedestrian. For some reason, she had run out onto the interstate, according to FHP.

The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash.

No one else was hurt.