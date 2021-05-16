Pedestrian killed in crash on I-275

TAMPA, Fla. — An 84-year-old woman was killed Saturday evening when an SUV crashed into her on Interstate 275, troopers said.
It happened just after 8:30 p.m. just south of Fowler Avenue, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.
Troopers say the SUV, driven by a 43-year-old New York woman, was heading south on the highway when it hit the pedestrian. For some reason, she had run out onto the interstate, according to FHP.
The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash.
No one else was hurt.
What other people are reading right now:
- Quest for the Cup: Lightning hit the road for Game 1 against Florida Panthers
- CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
- Florida legislators prepare for special session on new sports betting deal
- Your guide to jumping on the Tampa Bay Lightning bandwagon
- Which Florida theme parks still require masks outdoors?
- Florida inmates are making robocalls – and the state is cashing in on them
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter