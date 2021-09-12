FHP: 1 pedestrian killed in crash on SR-574, driver arrested after leaving scene

After hitting the man, Stuart Cobb left the scene and parked at a Walmart before returning to the crash site, FHP reports.

TAMPA, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an SUV early Sunday morning.

28-year-old Stuart Cobb was traveling eastbound on SR-574, near Williams Road when a 30-year-old pedestrian was walking in the travel lanes, FHP reported in a press release.

Cobb hit the man with his car. The 30-year-old later died from injuries at the scene of the crash, officials say.

According to FHP, Cobb left the scene and parked at a nearby Walmart, then walked back to where the body was.

He was arrested by troopers for leaving the scene of a crash involving death.