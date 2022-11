The crash has led to the closure of the eastbound lanes of Hillsborough Avenue West from MacDill Avenue North to Habana Avenue North.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says they are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of one person on Tuesday night.

Eastbound lanes of Hillsborough Avenue West from MacDill Avenue North to Habana Avenue North are shut down while police investigate, Tampa police said in a Facebook post. It is expected to remain closed for the next few hours.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternative routes.