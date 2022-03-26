Police: 2 people seriously injured after 3-car crash in Tampa

Both directions of Hillsborough Avenue, between Hoover Boulevard and Anderson Road, are closed while police investigate.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a crash that left two people with serious injuries early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of W Hillsborough Avenue and N Hoover Boulevard just before 3:30 a.m. on reports of a traffic crash involving three cars.

Two people were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, according to the police department.

Police say both directions of Hillsborough Avenue, between Hoover Boulevard and Anderson Road, are closed while they investigate.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.