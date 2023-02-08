Have you seen Karina? Hillsborough deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Authorities say Karina Perez may be endangered.

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Karina Perez?

Deputies in Hillsborough County say they are searching for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Tampa. She could be endangered.

At around 1:30 p.m., Perez was seen leaving her home on West Nome Street wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black and gray Vans shoes and a black and pink striped backpack, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Law enforcement says the teen does not have her phone with her and she has made threats in the past to hurt herself. She also suffers from some medical issues and needs her medication.

Authorities describe the 15-year-old as 5-foot, 5-inches, weighs 145 pounds and has long curly, black hair.