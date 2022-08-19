You can consider the permit for air curtain incinerators in Lutz burned

The applicant who proposed to have two air curtain incinerators in Lutz withdrew their application on Friday.

Lynn Robinson with Montrose Environmental is representing the applicant, Louis Geraci LLLP.

In an email obtained by 10 Tampa Bay, Robinson wrote to officials with the Hillsborough Environmental Protection Commission, "On behalf of Louis Geraci, LLLP, please accept this email message as the applicant’s withdrawal of the subject Air Construction Permit Application for the ACI facility in Lutz, FL."

There was outrage from people living in the neighborhood surrounding where these two air curtain incinerators would go. People were worried about their health with smoke and dust emitted from the ACIs.

A Lutz resident, Jenn Messer, told 10 Tampa Bay's Shannon Clowe, "we won!! Geraci's pulled their application!!! Thank you for your help and support in covering this story!!!"

10 Tampa Bay was the first news outlet to report the proposal. Immediately, the story caught the attention of many people living in Lutz.

"This is a neighborhood. This is not zoned for commercial use," Messer said when she first found out able the proposed permit. "We should not be burning things and putting pollution in the air."

Hillsborough Commissioner Ken Hagan also expressed his concerns with the proposed permit.

When the withdrawal was announced, Hagan sent an email to concerned residents.

"I am excited to report that this afternoon we have received confirmation that the air curtain incinerator (ACI) application (No. 0571488-001-AC) for 1225 Crystal Lake Road, was withdrawn by the applicant (Louis Geraci, LLLP). The permit is no longer under consideration by either the Hillsborough Environmental Protection Commission or the Florida Department of Environmental Protection," Hagan wrote.

Commissioner Hagan told community members their voices were a big part of this withdrawal.

"The will of the community has prevailed, and all parties need to be congratulated," he added.

During the commission's land use meeting, Hagan said they will begin the process of reviewing their zoning regulations and conditional uses.

"Work will focus on modifications that will ensure we can avoid situations like this in the future," Hagan wrote.