1 person dead, another hurt after Plant City party shooting, deputies say

PLANT CITY, Fla. — One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting occurred Saturday night in Plant City, deputies say.
Gunfire erupted during a party on Branch Forbes Road in Plant City where two people were shot, ultimately killing one person, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Authorities say they are investigating the incident as a homicide.
The sheriff's office has not yet said if they arrested the shooter or if they are searching for somebody specific.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.