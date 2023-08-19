x
Hillsborough County

1 person dead, another hurt after Plant City party shooting, deputies say

Authorities say they are investigating the incident as a homicide.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

PLANT CITY, Fla. — One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting occurred Saturday night in Plant City, deputies say. 

Gunfire erupted during a party on Branch Forbes Road in Plant City where two people were shot, ultimately killing one person, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. 

Authorities say they are investigating the incident as a homicide. 

The sheriff's office has not yet said if they arrested the shooter or if they are searching for somebody specific. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

