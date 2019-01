TAMPA, Fla. — At least one person was hurt in an apartment fire.

Firefighters were sent to the complex Monday night in the area of 5600 Pinnacle Heights Circle.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesman Eric Seidel said a person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities have not determined how the fire started.

