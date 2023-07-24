Police: Man hit, killed by car after walking on road near TPA

Authorities say they still don't know why the person was walking on that stretch of the road.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was hit and killed by a car Monday night after walking on a road in the area of Tampa International Airport, authorities say.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the man was walking on the roadway on the northbound approach to the Veterans Expressway off State Road 60 when they were struck by the car, the Tampa Police Department told 10 Tampa Bay.

Authorities say they still don't know why the man was walking along that stretch of the road.

Traffic will reportedly be backed up in the area where the man was hit and killed. Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

Police say the investigation of the incident remains ongoing and are working to talk to the driver of the car that hit the man.