Person killed in crash on Dale Mabry Highway

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed in a crash on Dale Mabry Highway, prompting law enforcement to close a stretch of roadway.
It happened Wednesday evening on Dale Mabry at Hamilton Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Drivers in the area can consider taking Hamilton Avenue to Manhattan or Himes avenues to get around the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida Senate sets aside $3 million for Piney Point clean-up
- Tiger Woods was driving 40 mph over speed limit before crash, LA Sheriff says
- CDC's new cruise guidelines could create conflict with Florida's 'no vaccine passports' order
- Derek Chauvin trial: Prosecutors continue to build case around Chauvin's use of force
- Virginia becomes 12th state to ban 'LGBTQ+ panic' defense; Florida could be next
- Planning a trip? Check out these tips first
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter