Person killed in crash on Dale Mabry Highway

People are asked to avoid the area.

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed in a crash on Dale Mabry Highway, prompting law enforcement to close a stretch of roadway.

It happened Wednesday evening on Dale Mabry at Hamilton Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Drivers in the area can consider taking Hamilton Avenue to Manhattan or Himes avenues to get around the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

