1 person killed after Tampa officer-involved shooting

Authorities say the person shot and killed was armed.

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed after police say there was an officer-involved shooting Monday evening in Tampa.

Officers with the Tampa Police Department were involved in the shooting and used "deadly force" on the person who was armed, the agency said in a news release.

Police say no officers were hurt during the shooting.

The police department has not yet said what led up to the shooting or the exact location of where the incident occurred.

The investigation of the shooting is active and remains ongoing.