Person killed in suspected targeted shooting in Tampa

Three people were shot by a person in another car, Tampa police said.

TAMPA, Fla. — A person died at the hospital after they were hit by gunfire Monday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of N. 22nd and E. Cayuga streets, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Three people were in a car when someone in another car fired off several shots, hitting all three people. Police said they drove several blocks south to the parking lot of a Tampa police substation, where officers provided first aid.

They were taken to the hospital, where one of the three people died.

Tampa police said the shooting does not appear to be random.

An investigation is ongoing.

What other people are reading right now: