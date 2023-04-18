Deputies name person of interest after body found on fire in Ruskin

Anyone who can help identify the person of interest is asked to contact the sheriff's office.

RUSKIN, Fla. — Deputies in Hillsborough County are searching for a man who they say is a person of interest in connection to a body discovered on fire in an "open field" Saturday morning in Ruskin.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that the man they are looking for is solely a person of interest and not a suspect, but detectives would still like to speak with him regarding the homicide investigation.

"Our detectives are working tirelessly to investigate every lead and piece of evidence, including this footage. I am immensely proud of their unwavering dedication to solving this heinous crime," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "However, we cannot do this alone. We are committed to bringing justice for the victim and their family, but we need the public's assistance."

In a video posted by HCSO, the man that law enforcement wants to speak to is seen walking into a convenience store on Saturday wearing what appears to be an orange T-shirt, jeans, sneakers, a hat on backward and a necklace as he purchases an item and then leaves the store.

Anyone who can help identify the person of interest is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

Authorities said around 8 a.m. Saturday, a 911 caller said they "drove by what appeared to be a mannequin on fire in an open field behind a residential area in the 1100 block of Will Scarlett Avenue," a news release reads.

Once fire rescue crews put out the blaze, it was determined that the "mannequin" was an actual human body.

The sheriff's office said the person had upper body trauma, and due to the severity of the burns, they are still working to identify the person.