LAUREL, Miss.— A person of interest in a Hillsborough County homicide has been found.

Officials with the Laurel Police Department in Mississippi said Sara Rose Dearman, 29, is being held on escape and disorderly conduct charges. They arrested her Friday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office had named her as a person of interest in connection with the death of Michael Stephey, whose body was found in a mobile home near E. Sligh Avenue and Oakdale Drive, not far from the Tampa Executive Airport.

Investigators said Stephey lived alone.

Deputies said Dearman may have information about the case.

No other information was immediately available.

