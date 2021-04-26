Person of interest sought in Westchase homicide

WESTCHASE, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for who deputies say is a person of interest in a recent homicide.
Authorities were called around 3 p.m. Friday, April 23, to the area of Old Linebaugh Avenue and Sheldon Road for a person who was seen on the ground. The sheriff's office says a man was found dead with upper body trauma.
Investigators since have identified a person of interest. He is in his 50s, about 6-foot to 6-foot-5 with a thin build. It's believed he frequents the area of Nebraska Avenue and Crawford Street, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the agency at 813-247-8200.
