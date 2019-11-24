RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing since late Saturday afternoon.

Philip Benza, 71, left his home on Pleasant Lane after telling family he was on the way to work, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say he has not worked in more than 10 years.

It's believed he's driving a 2010 black Ford Explorer with Florida tag "Y23FXZ."

Benza last was seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and glasses, deputies say. He is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about Benza's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter