TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer helped pull a man from his flooded truck after it crashed off the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

The crash happened around 3:41 p.m. Sunday at the bridge's boat ramp, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say the driver of a white Toyota Tacoma somehow drove into the water of Old Tampa Bay; they are not yet sure what led up to the crash.

An officer in the area when the crash happened assisted the driver, helping him climb over a rock wall and back onto land, 10News' Beau Zimmer reports.

A towing crew was seen working to pluck the truck out of the water.

It was retrieved about two hours later.

