Health advisory issued for Picnic Island, Cypress Point due to high bacteria levels

TAMPA, Fla. — A health advisory has been issued for Picnic Island and Cypress Point due to high bacteria levels being found in the water.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued the advisory after it says samples taken "were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria."

"This should be considered a potential risk to the bathing public, and swimming is not recommended," a press release reads.

The type of bacteria found typically inhabits the intestinal tracts of humans and animals, according to the DOH.

"The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage," it added.

Samples of the water were taken as part of the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program which looks to determine whether Florida has "significant" water quality problems along coastal beaches.

Both Picnic Island and Cypress Point will be re-sampled in a week. The Hillsborough DOH says sampling will continue until the water is deemed to be satisfactory.