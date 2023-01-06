Health advisory issued for Picnic Island, Cypress Point beaches due to high bacteria levels

The department said in a statement that analyzed water samples show high levels of enterococci bacteria, which indicates fecal pollution.

TAMPA, Fla. — A health advisory was issued for Picnic Island and Cypress Point Beaches due to high bacteria levels, according to the Hillsborough County Health Department.

The department said in a statement that analyzed water samples show high levels of enterococci bacteria, which indicates fecal pollution.

Fecal pollution may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage, the department said.

"An advisory is issued when the beach action value is 70.5 or higher. This is set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)," the department said.

"The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County has been conducting coastal beach water quality monitoring at nine sites once every two weeks since August 2000, and weekly since August 5, 2002, through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program."