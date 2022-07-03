Tampa bowling alley to reopen for league play following shooting

Pin Chasers will be open through evening league play only and close by 10 p.m.

TAMPA, Fla. — A shooting in the parking lot of a Tampa bowling alley Sunday night was what Pin Chasers CEO Anthony Perrone described as an "incredibly unfortunate and scary moment."

After closing on Monday for repairs, the bowling alley is set to reopen Tuesday with limited hours.

One man was arrested in connection to the shooting that left three people injured at Pin Chasers on Armenia Avenue.

According to Major Eric DeFelice, two groups of people argued in the parking lot before shots rang out from both sides around 11 p.m.

Officers say when they arrived, they saw a car speeding away from the area. Police caught up with the car and the two people inside at the St. Joseph's Hospital emergency room. Both people had been shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

Police say one of the people had a firearm and another gun was found in the car.

One of the people at the hospital was 21-year-old Cedrick Deshawn Durham Jr., according to Major DeFelice. He was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm in public.

A third person, a bystander, was found inside the bowling alley and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

CEO Anthony Perrone released a statement Monday afternoon in response to the shooting. He explained that for the immediate future, the bowling alley would be open through evening league play only and close by 10 p.m.

Perrone added that he was in talks with the Tampa Police Department to have officers on-site for off-duty work in the evening at all Pin Chasers locations.

In addition to the Midtown location where the shooting happened, there is the East Pasco location in Zephyrhills and the Veterans location on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa.

He said that mental health professionals would be made available to employees and that the company is continuing to work to "find new ways to ensure the safety of our staff and guests."

Perrone's statement read, in part: