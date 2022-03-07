Man arrested in Tampa bowling alley shooting that injured 3 people

TAMPA, Fla — Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left three people injured Sunday night at a Tampa bowling alley.
It happened just after 11 p.m. at Pin Chasers on Armenia Avenue.
Officers say when they arrived, they saw a car speeding away from the area. Police caught up with the car and the two people inside at the St. Joseph's Hospital emergency room. Both people had been shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.
Police say one of the people had a firearm while another gun was found in the car.
A third person was found inside the bowling alley and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.
Cedrick Deshawn Durham Jr., 21, was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm in public.
Tampa police are set to give an update on the arrest at 3 p.m. Monday.
In a statement, Pin Chasers CEO Anthony Perrone called the shooting an "incredibly unfortunate and scary moment."
In addition to closing Monday for repair, Perrone wrote that the bowling alley will only be open through evening league play and close at 10 p.m. for the immediate future.
Mental health professionals will be made available to employees, he added.
Perrone's statement read, in part:
"Please know that all threats to the safety of our staff, management and wonderful bowling community are taken seriously and will be investigated thoroughly. We are cooperating fully with the Tampa Police Department in the investigation of this incident.
"For nearly 65 years, we have served the Tampa Bay community and the City of Tampa. The Pin Chasers Midtown location is our first and oldest location and has served the West Tampa area and beyond for 64 years. We love our community and the neighborhoods we serve, as well as the family and friends that have trusted us since 1958. It pains us terribly to know that others would willfully endanger our staff and guests at this location where so many have had fun bowling with us over the years.
"We will continue to work with our community law enforcement partners, like TPD, and create even stronger solutions to ensure the safety of our staff and bowling community. We look forward to continuing to be Tampa’s choice for bowling, food and fun."