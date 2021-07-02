Sheriff: Shooting at birthday party leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a birthday celebration turned into a nightmare as shots rang out.

PLANT CITY, Fla — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a birthday party turned fatal after a shooting left one dead and three others hurt.

Deputies say they were called to the party at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say there were about 60 people at a rental barn celebrating when an argument started. Then, the argument escalated and shots were fired, according to the sheriff's office.

Four people were taken to the hospital where one of them died, according to the sheriff's office. The three others did not have life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

"A birthday celebration meant to be enjoyed was instead a nightmare," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives are conducting multiple interviews and processing the scene to determine what led to this violent encounter that ended with the loss of a life."

Investigators say everyone who was there is accounted for and cooperating with the investigation.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call (813) 247-8200.