Sheriff: Shooting at birthday party leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

PLANT CITY, Fla — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a birthday party turned fatal after a shooting left one dead and three others hurt.
Deputies say they were called to the party at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators say there were about 60 people at a rental barn celebrating when an argument started. Then, the argument escalated and shots were fired, according to the sheriff's office.
Four people were taken to the hospital where one of them died, according to the sheriff's office. The three others did not have life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.
"A birthday celebration meant to be enjoyed was instead a nightmare," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives are conducting multiple interviews and processing the scene to determine what led to this violent encounter that ended with the loss of a life."
Investigators say everyone who was there is accounted for and cooperating with the investigation.
The sheriff's office asks anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call (813) 247-8200.
- GoFundMe set up for girl seriously hurt in crash involving Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid
- 'Incredibly disappointing': Police respond to reports of maskless crowds at Super Bowl even featuring DJ Steve Aoki in Tampa
- Tampa Police looking for man who robbed, shot another man
- Ellen surprises Tampa Bay teacher, Bucs fan with tickets to Super Bowl LV
- Tampa Bay students write letters of encouragement to the Bucs ahead of Super Bowl LV
- Where to watch Super Bowl LV around Tampa Bay
- Here's how to avoid parking in downtown Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter