PLANT CITY, Fla. — Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting of a teenager at a church parking lot.

It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at 5100 Horton Road, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies say they came across two juveniles in the parking lot, with one of them suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital, where deputies say he's in critical but stable condition.

The teens said a white van passed them in the dark parking lot and fired at them, the news release states. Deputies are still interviewing people to figure out what led up to the shooting and to verify the teens' statements.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter