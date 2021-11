Deputies say everyone involved is accounted for as the investigation continues.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Two people were rushed to the hospital after a car crash and reports of a shooting in Plant City.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says details are limited at this time but the single-car crash took place just after 2 a.m. on Wilder and Williams roads.

Deputies say everyone involved is accounted for, but the incident is still under investigation.