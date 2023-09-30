'They will be missed dearly': Fundraiser held for loved ones of Plant City family killed in train crash

A family of five people, along with a friend, were killed last weekend in the crash. One other person was hospitalized.

DOVER, Fla — A week has passed since a deadly train crash killed six people and injured one other person in Plant City.

The grieving may last a lifetime, but loved ones found a moment of relief during a packed fundraiser in Dover on Saturday. A food sale was held to help with funeral expenses for loved ones of the Hernandez family.

"This here, means the world to us," Jorge Requena said, who was close to the Hernandez family. "They were very caring, very loving, and they will be missed dearly."

Jose and Enedelia Hernandez, married for 30 years, were on their way to a birthday with their children Aniella, Alyssa and Julian when a train collided with their SUV on U.S. 92 and Jim Leffler Circle. A family friend named Jakub Lopez was also killed, while Guillermo Gama was hospitalized.

"It has hit us hard," Requena said. "We get emotional that people came out and supported us."

The food sale was held at Rancho Los Potrillos. Its owner Mario Lugo helped lend the space with support from Luis Hernandez, who is unrelated to the Hernandez family, but felt it was important to help organize the fundraiser after hearing of the deadly crash.

"We see everybody as family. [In] our Hispanic heritage, everyone is [family]," Luis Hernandez said.

He adds it's important that the community doesn't wait for something tragic to happen to help one another and that now is the time to help anyone in need.

Loved ones of the Hernandez family like Letty Resendez, a niece, said the support is helping them through their grief.

"Thank you for all the prayers and the support that we have received from the entire community, not just here locally, but from around the world. We feel it and we're so thankful for it," Resendez said.

Loved ones are planning more fundraisers, including one on Sunday at Rancho San Lorenzo in Plant City.

As for Gama, loved ones said he is making progress, however, recovery continues from severe injuries, including significant brain damage, his aunt said. A memorial was also held for Lopez earlier in the week.

A petition has since been launched calling for a crossing gate in the area where the crash took place.

Two years ago, a mother of three was also killed after a train collided with her truck. Her family is still involved in a lawsuit, alleging CSX, the property owners and others failed to provide safety.

10 Tampa Bay reached out to CSX, who says it's up to local authorities to decide if safety devices are needed. Hillsborough County officials told 10 Tampa Bay that's up to CSX or the property owners.

The property owners have not responded to 10 Tampa Bay's questions.