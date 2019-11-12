PLANT CITY, Fla. — A family's dog died Wednesday afternoon in a mobile home fire, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Ruby Lee Drive. As soon as firefighters arrived, the mobile home was completely engulfed by flames.

As firefighters worked to put out the fire, they searched the home and found no people inside. However, a dog, appearing to be a pit bull, was dead.

No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

