Firefighter injured while crews battled fire at Plant City fish farm

The firefighter's injuries were said to be "minor." And, no one else was hurt.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Fire crews are currently battling a fire at a Plant City fish farm, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said.

According to fire officials, the 911 call came just after 2 a.m. Tuesday from a person who said they saw "heavy" smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings at the 5D Tropical fish farm.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they confirmed heavy fire and smoke was coming through the roof of a large building at the business. Fire crews said they quickly worked to bring the fire under control using handlines and an aerial master stream.

The fire is mostly under control, but as of 6 a.m., fire rescue said crews are working on putting out hot spots.

Fire crews said no one was inside the building during the fire. However, one firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for a "minor injury," the department said.