PLANT CITY, Fla. -- A suspect who spent time with a high school's track and wrestling teams has been fired based on allegations of sexual misconduct.

The person, who has not been identified, has been associated with the teams for about two years, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies aren't yet detailing the extent of the allegations against the suspect.

However, anyone who might have information concerning these details are asked to call the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200 or the sheriff's office at 813-247-8000.

Hillsborough County school administrators and Plant City High School staff are aware of the allegations and are cooperating with the sheriff's office, a news release states.

