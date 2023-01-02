Plant City man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash, FHP says

Troopers say they are looking for the driver of either a Nissan or Toyota and are asking the public for help.

PLANT CITY, Fla — A Plant City man walking along the road Sunday night is in the hospital with critical injuries after he was hit by the driver of an unknown car, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on New Year's Day on U.S. 92 east of Branch Forbes Road. Troopers said the 42-year-old man was walking along the road edge when a driver hit him and didn't stop.

The man was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition troopers said. His next of kin have been notified, authorities said.

According to FHP, evidence found at the crash site indicates the driver's car is either a Nissan or Toyota.