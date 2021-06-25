Deputies searching for driver behind deadly hit and run in Plant City

Deputies are asking for help finding the person they say was behind the wheel during a deadly hit and run in Plant City.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a truck was last seen at around 12:22 a.m. on Friday near West Trapnell Road and Mud Lake Road. Deputies say they later found a dead male near the area.
Authorities are looking for a pickup truck with a silver cab and white truck bed. They say it also has orange lights above the windshield.
"A driver should never flee from the scene of a crash," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We need the public to keep an eye out for this truck and let us know if they see it. The victim's family deserves answers."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.
