Gunfire heard at hospital: Plant City police say man is dead after shooting self

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached 24/7 at 800-273-8255.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A man who entered the emergency room at South Florida Baptist Hospital and shot himself in the head died from his injuries, police wrote in a statement.

Officers were called just before noon Tuesday to respond to the hospital, located at 301 N. Alexander St., after being told the man revealed a firearm and pulled its trigger, according to a Plant City Police Department news release.

Police learned staff brought him to a hospital room for treatment, but he died from his injuries.

No staff or hospital visitors were hurt, and there is no danger to the public, Plant city police said.

An investigation is ongoing.