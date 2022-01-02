Man hit by at least 7 cars, killed while walking across I-4

Lanes were closed for more than six hours while the crash was investigated.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A man was hit by at least seven cars as he walked across eastbound Interstate 4 early Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers began investigating the crash around 5:30 a.m. near Thonotosassa Road, a news release states. At this point in the investigation, it's believed the 48-year-old Orlando man was walking north across the highway when he was hit.

The man died at the scene. No drivers were injured during the multiple collisions.

As a result of the crash, all eastbound lanes of I-4 were closed for more than six hours. The roadway has since reopened.