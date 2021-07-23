Have you seen Christopher? Deputies searching for missing 88-year-old man

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 88-year-old last seen in Plant City.
Deputies say Christopher McCullogh has dementia, Atrial Fibrillation and can only hear with his hearing aid. He's been reported missing since 1 a.m. Friday.
"We are urging anyone who sees Mr. McCullogh to please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "He is overdue for his medication and we want to find and return him safely to his home and family."
Anyone with information on McCullogh's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.
