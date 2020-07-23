Police say he told his family he was running an errand. They haven't heard from him since.

Detectives are asking for help finding a missing man from Plant City.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A 51-year-old man told his family he was running an errand but hasn't been seen since, investigators say.

The Plant City Police Department is asking for help finding Ryan Kevin Davis.

Officers say he was last seen around 7 p.m. on July 19, leaving his home on Oak Pointe Place in Plant City. He was driving a 2004 gun metal gray 2004 Dodge Ram with Florida license plate IE88ZM.

Authorities say his relatives haven't heard a word from him since then. And, they're worried about him.

Davis is described as a 6-foot-5 and 300 pound Black man, with brown hair, a brown/gray beard and brown eyes. The last time he was seen, he was wearing black pants and a purple polo-style shirt.