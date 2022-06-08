x
Hillsborough County

Electrical outlet causes fire in Plant City mobile home

There were no reported injuries.
Credit: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Firefighters extinguished a "fully involved" mobile home fire in Plant City Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:20 p.m., Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a report from a witness who saw smoke coming from the walls of the home, according to a press release.

Fire rescue said they stretched out hose lines to "conduct an aggressive interior attack" to put out the fire. After launching primary and secondary searches, fire crews reported nobody was inside the home. 

There were no injuries reported. HCFR says the cause of the fire was related to an electrical outlet within the home. 

The American Red Cross assisted the people who lived inside the home. 

