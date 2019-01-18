PLANT CITY, Fla. — Police are asking for the public's help to find the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian and fled the scene Thursday.

According to police, a man's body was found around 7:30 p.m. about 1,000 feet west of Charlie Taylor Road.

The victim appears to be in his mid-40s or mid-50s.

According to preliminary information, the man was hit by a silver or light-green small SUV. The vehicle would have moderate to heavy damage to the front driver's side. The front bumper might be partially torn or hanging from the vehicle.

Police say after hitting the pedestrian, the vehicle is believed to have fled north on Charlie Taylor Road.

There is no description of the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200.

