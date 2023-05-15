Plant City police unveil memorial honoring officer killed in line of duty in 1911

The day of memory unveiling also falls on National Peace Officer Memorial Day, which was proclaimed by former President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Plant City Police Department unveiled a memorial Monday afternoon to honor an officer who was killed in the line of duty more than 100 years ago.

Robert E. Yates was killed while serving as a law enforcement officer in 1911, the police department said in a news release. He is the only Plant City police officer to lose their life in the line of duty to date.

At 3 p.m., the police department and family members of Yate attended the ceremony at Oaklawn Cemetery on North Wheeler Street and viewed the memorial designed by Plant City cemetery superintended Jeff Black.

"It's a wonderful thing that he's now formally recognized and the city is showing appreciation for what he did," Chet Robertson, Yate's great-grandson who was in attendance, said.

The memorial was placed at Yate's graveside to remind everyone who sees it of the ultimate sacrifice paid by him to protect those in the Plant City area that the city "will never forget" the fallen officer, the police department says.