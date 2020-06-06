Plant City protester who threw bottles at deputies arrested, sheriff's office says

Osvaldo "Ozzy" Banda turned himself in to jail, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A man accused of throwing bottles at deputies during what otherwise was a peaceful protest turned himself in, the sheriff's office said.

Osvaldo "Ozzy" Banda, 21, tried to hide from deputies after throwing the bottles by going back into the crowd of people gathered Tuesday at the RaceTrac gas station on James L. Redman Parkway, a news release states.

But deputies caught up to the man and fired what they said was "less-lethal" ammunition toward him as he ran.

Eventually, Banda was identified and was notified there was a warrant out for his arrest. Banda reported to jail Friday.

"The moment someone tries to incite violence, it is our duty to do everything we can to protect the public and our deputies," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the news release. "Throwing objects at deputies in an effort to harm them is unacceptable, and anyone caught doing so will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

"The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office respects the rights of people to peacefully protest."

