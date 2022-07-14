Loved ones remember 14-year-old shot and killed in Plant City

The 14-year-old boy's mom says her son was everything to her.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A 14-year-old and a 19-year-old were shot and killed early Saturday morning in the Parkwood Estates area of Plant City.

The 14-year-old boy who was shot has been identified by his family members as Jaiden Vosburg. He was an eighth grade student at Marshall Middle Magnet School.

“My 14 year old son was my everything," said Amanda Tyler.

Amanda says her son was with two older boys in the neighborhood that night. One of them was the 19-year-old who was also shot to death.

“They were older and I guess he wanted to fit in I don’t know but they told him they needed a heavy hand to handle something and they needed his help," she said.

She says she doesn't know what exactly led up to the shooting. She said she only knows what she has heard from Jaiden's friends who say a fight was planned to take place.

"The worst part is my son was shot in the leg and he was shot in the chest. He was shot in the heart actually the best part of my baby they shot," she said.

His loved ones say although he is gone, they believe he is watching over them.

“We have been getting really good signs at practice a couple nights ago there were three rainbows there and we think it was Jai," said his little sister Harmony.