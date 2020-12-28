Hillsborough deputies in a standoff with a barricaded person off Sparkman Road

Authorities say they don't believe there is anyone else inside the home with the barricaded person.

PLANT CITY, Fla — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies are in a standoff with a person barricaded inside a home off Sparkman Road in Plant City.

Authorities were first dispatched just before 8 a.m. Monday.

Deputies don't believe there is anybody inside the house with the barricaded person. They've evacuated people living in nearby homes.

It's unclear who the barricaded person is or what led up to the situation.

Sparkman Road has been shut down between Jap Tucker Road and Clemons Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.



