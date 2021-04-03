Strawberry farmers say this year's weather helped create 'practically perfect' berries

The Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City brings the farmers back to their roots and they can showcase their flavorful fruits.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — It's a tradition that will continue this year despite the pandemic.

The Florida Strawberry Festival began back in 1930 as a way for farmers to showcase Plant City's star crop! And, the farming community is still heavily involved today.

"It's a great time for us because consumers get to see that this incredible industry is right in their back yard and the labels that they see in the grocery stores like Wish Farms, they're going to see us at the festival and that's a really cool thing for us," said Nick Wishnatzski, the public relations manager for Wish Farms.

He says they provide strawberries all the way up and down the east coast of the U.S. and in Canada. But, he says there's nothing like bringing the beautiful berries right from the field to the festival.

"Everyone at the festival is excited about it. So everyone is going to do their best to make sure it's a safe and fun experience for everybody."

The good news for strawberry lovers: Wishnatzki says they've had the perfect winter. The colder weather without the hard freezes have made the berries stay on the vine a little longer and that makes them practically perfect.

"Now it's perfect strawberry season and berries love this weather so you can expect really sweet berries coming your way."