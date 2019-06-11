A child was run over by an SUV driven by a family member Tuesday in Hillsborough County, authorities say.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deadly crash, which killed the toddler.
It happened in the area of Highway 60 W and Prarie Lake Road in Plant City.
Sheriff Chad Chronister is expected to provide more information Tuesday night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
